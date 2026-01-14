Pepperdine faces conference foe Pacific

Pacific Tigers (7-9, 2-3 WCC) at Pepperdine Waves (10-7, 1-4 WCC) Malibu, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Pacific…

Pacific Tigers (7-9, 2-3 WCC) at Pepperdine Waves (10-7, 1-4 WCC)

Malibu, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific faces Pepperdine in WCC action Thursday.

The Waves are 7-2 in home games. Pepperdine ranks ninth in the WCC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 66.4 points while holding opponents to 37.6% shooting.

The Tigers are 2-3 against WCC opponents. Pacific ranks sixth in the WCC with 14.9 assists per game led by Daria Nestorov averaging 4.8.

Pepperdine’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Pacific gives up. Pacific averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 6.6 per game Pepperdine gives up.

The Waves and Tigers square off Thursday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elli Guiney is averaging 14.1 points for the Waves. Meghan Fiso is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

Sophia Mindermann is shooting 34.9% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 6.9 points. Winner Bartholomew is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Waves: 5-5, averaging 67.1 points, 35.2 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

Tigers: 5-5, averaging 69.7 points, 32.4 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

