Pennsylvania Quakers face the Dartmouth Big Green on 3-game skid

Dartmouth Big Green (9-7, 0-3 Ivy League) at Pennsylvania Quakers (10-6, 0-3 Ivy League)

Philadelphia; Monday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pennsylvania heads into the matchup with Dartmouth as losers of three in a row.

The Quakers have gone 4-3 at home. Pennsylvania ranks third in the Ivy League at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 57.0 points while holding opponents to 36.0% shooting.

The Big Green are 0-3 against conference opponents. Dartmouth has a 4-4 record against opponents over .500.

Pennsylvania averages 65.1 points, 9.5 more per game than the 55.6 Dartmouth allows. Dartmouth averages 59.3 points per game, 2.3 more than the 57.0 Pennsylvania allows to opponents.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Katie Collins is scoring 13.1 points per game with 8.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Quakers. Mataya Gayle is averaging 12.6 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 41.1% over the past 10 games.

Zeynep Ozel is shooting 27.8% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Big Green, while averaging 9.3 points and 4.3 assists. Cate MacDonald is shooting 43.8% and averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Quakers: 6-4, averaging 64.3 points, 31.9 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.9 points per game.

Big Green: 5-5, averaging 58.3 points, 33.1 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.4 points.

