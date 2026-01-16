Pennsylvania plays Dartmouth following Roberts’ 28-point game

Pennsylvania Quakers (8-7, 1-1 Ivy League) at Dartmouth Big Green (8-7, 2-0 Ivy League) Hanover, New Hampshire; Saturday, 3 p.m.…

Pennsylvania Quakers (8-7, 1-1 Ivy League) at Dartmouth Big Green (8-7, 2-0 Ivy League)

Hanover, New Hampshire; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pennsylvania faces Dartmouth after Ethan Roberts scored 28 points in Pennsylvania’s 81-73 victory over the Brown Bears.

The Big Green have gone 4-2 at home. Dartmouth ranks fifth in the Ivy League with 15.1 assists per game led by Connor Amundsen averaging 3.7.

The Quakers are 1-1 against Ivy League opponents. Pennsylvania is seventh in the Ivy League giving up 76.3 points while holding opponents to 45.4% shooting.

Dartmouth averages 11.1 made 3-pointers per game, 3.7 more made shots than the 7.4 per game Pennsylvania allows. Pennsylvania averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Dartmouth allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kareem Thomas is shooting 53.1% and averaging 18.5 points for the Big Green. Jayden Williams is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games.

TJ Power is averaging 14.1 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Quakers. Michael Zanoni is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Big Green: 6-4, averaging 79.0 points, 32.6 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Quakers: 5-5, averaging 73.2 points, 31.9 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

