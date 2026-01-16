Pennsylvania hosts Wright and Harvard

Harvard Crimson (8-7, 1-1 Ivy League) at Pennsylvania Quakers (10-5, 0-2 Ivy League) Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Harvard Crimson (8-7, 1-1 Ivy League) at Pennsylvania Quakers (10-5, 0-2 Ivy League)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Harvard faces Pennsylvania after Abigail Wright scored 20 points in Harvard’s 58-55 loss to the Columbia Lions.

The Quakers have gone 4-2 at home. Pennsylvania ranks third in the Ivy League in rebounding with 32.9 rebounds. Katie Collins leads the Quakers with 8.0 boards.

The Crimson are 1-1 in conference matchups. Harvard ranks fifth in the Ivy League shooting 29.7% from 3-point range.

Pennsylvania is shooting 40.9% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 40.8% Harvard allows to opponents. Harvard averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Pennsylvania gives up.

The Quakers and Crimson meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Saniah Caldwell is shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Quakers, while averaging 7.1 points. Collins is shooting 49.5% and averaging 14.5 points over the past 10 games.

Wright is averaging 15.1 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Crimson. Saniyah Glenn-Bello is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Quakers: 6-4, averaging 65.4 points, 31.6 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points per game.

Crimson: 6-4, averaging 63.7 points, 34.2 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.8 points.

