Pennsylvania hosts No. 25 Princeton following St. Rose’s 22-point game

Princeton Tigers (12-1) at Pennsylvania Quakers (10-3)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Princeton plays Pennsylvania after Madison St. Rose scored 22 points in Princeton’s 87-77 win over the Temple Owls.

The Quakers are 4-1 in home games. Pennsylvania ranks second in the Ivy League with 15.6 assists per game led by Mataya Gayle averaging 4.2.

The Tigers are 5-1 on the road. Princeton has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Pennsylvania’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Princeton gives up. Princeton averages 21.4 more points per game (75.9) than Pennsylvania allows (54.5).

The Quakers and Tigers square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gayle is averaging 9.3 points, 4.2 assists and 1.6 steals for the Quakers. Katie Collins is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

St. Rose is averaging 17.1 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Tigers. Ashley Chea is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Quakers: 8-2, averaging 64.3 points, 31.0 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.4 points per game.

Tigers: 10-0, averaging 77.9 points, 32.4 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

