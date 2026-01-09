Pennsylvania hosts Brown in conference showdown

Brown Bears (6-8, 0-1 Ivy League) at Pennsylvania Quakers (7-7, 0-1 Ivy League) Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Brown Bears (6-8, 0-1 Ivy League) at Pennsylvania Quakers (7-7, 0-1 Ivy League)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: TJ Power and Pennsylvania host Jeremiah Jenkins and Brown in Ivy League play.

The Quakers have gone 6-1 in home games. Pennsylvania has a 4-3 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Bears are 0-1 in Ivy League play. Brown has a 1-7 record against teams over .500.

Pennsylvania averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 6.3 per game Brown allows. Brown averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Pennsylvania allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Power is averaging 14.5 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Quakers. Michael Zanoni is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

Adrian Uchidiuno is shooting 32.1% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 10.6 points. Landon Lewis is averaging 12.5 points and 5.2 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Quakers: 5-5, averaging 73.5 points, 32.3 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Bears: 6-4, averaging 73.8 points, 37.0 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

