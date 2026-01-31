Pennsylvania defeats Cornell 91-81

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Michael Zanoni had 19 points in Pennsylvania’s 91-81 win against Cornell on Saturday. Zanoni shot 6…

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Michael Zanoni had 19 points in Pennsylvania’s 91-81 win against Cornell on Saturday.

Zanoni shot 6 of 9 from the field, including 3 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line for the Quakers (10-10, 3-4 Ivy League). Ethan Roberts added 17 points while shooting 4 for 13 (3 for 8 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line while he also had seven rebounds and five assists. AJ Levine shot 5 of 7 from the field and 5 of 7 from the free-throw line to finish with 15 points.

Cooper Noard finished with 28 points for the Big Red (10-10, 3-4). Cornell also got 23 points and three steals from Jake Fiegen. Adam Tsang Hinton finished with 13 points and two steals.

