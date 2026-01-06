Penn State hosts Johnson and No. 2 Michigan

Michigan Wolverines (13-0, 3-0 Big Ten) at Penn State Nittany Lions (9-5, 0-3 Big Ten) University Park, Pennsylvania; Tuesday, 7…

Michigan Wolverines (13-0, 3-0 Big Ten) at Penn State Nittany Lions (9-5, 0-3 Big Ten)

University Park, Pennsylvania; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolverines -22.5; over/under is 164.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Michigan visits Penn State after Morez Johnson Jr. scored 29 points in Michigan’s 96-66 victory against the USC Trojans.

The Nittany Lions are 7-2 on their home court. Penn State scores 78.1 points while outscoring opponents by 3.9 points per game.

The Wolverines are 3-0 against conference opponents. Michigan has a 12-0 record against teams over .500.

Penn State makes 47.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 13.1 percentage points higher than Michigan has allowed to its opponents (34.6%). Michigan averages 10.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 8.9 per game Penn State gives up.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kayden Mingo is averaging 14.9 points, 4.5 assists and 2.5 steals for the Nittany Lions. Freddie Filione V is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

Yaxel Lendeborg is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 7.0 rebounds for the Wolverines. Johnson is averaging 14.8 points and 6.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nittany Lions: 5-5, averaging 76.7 points, 27.3 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points per game.

Wolverines: 10-0, averaging 98.4 points, 42.2 rebounds, 21.0 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 53.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.