Penn State hosts Illinois following Parchment’s 20-point performance

Illinois Fighting Illini (13-3, 3-2 Big Ten) at Penn State Lady Lions (7-9, 0-5 Big Ten)

University Park, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois visits Penn State after Cearah Parchment scored 20 points in Illinois’ 78-69 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The Lady Lions have gone 4-4 in home games. Penn State is 3-9 against opponents with a winning record.

The Fighting Illini are 3-2 in conference matchups. Illinois ranks eighth in the Big Ten with 24.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Parchment averaging 5.3.

Penn State averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 4.9 per game Illinois allows. Illinois averages 79.4 points per game, 0.8 fewer than the 80.2 Penn State gives up to opponents.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kiyomi McMiller is scoring 19.1 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Lady Lions. Gracie Merkle is averaging 15.8 points and 6.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Berry Wallace is shooting 51.0% and averaging 18.1 points for the Fighting Illini. Gretchen Dolan is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Lions: 2-8, averaging 68.7 points, 33.3 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.5 points per game.

Fighting Illini: 8-2, averaging 80.5 points, 35.1 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.