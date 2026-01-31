Penn State hosts Durkin and Minnesota

Minnesota Golden Gophers (10-11, 3-7 Big Ten) at Penn State Nittany Lions (9-12, 0-10 Big Ten) University Park, Pennsylvania; Sunday,…

Minnesota Golden Gophers (10-11, 3-7 Big Ten) at Penn State Nittany Lions (9-12, 0-10 Big Ten)

University Park, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota visits Penn State after Bobby Durkin scored 20 points in Minnesota’s 67-63 loss to the Wisconsin Badgers.

The Nittany Lions have gone 7-5 in home games. Penn State allows 78.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.1 points per game.

The Golden Gophers are 3-7 against Big Ten opponents. Minnesota is 1-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Penn State makes 46.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.3 percentage points higher than Minnesota has allowed to its opponents (42.6%). Minnesota averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 9.8 per game Penn State allows.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kayden Mingo is scoring 14.1 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Nittany Lions. Eli Rice is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Cade Tyson is shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Gophers, while averaging 20.1 points and 5.5 rebounds. Jaylen Crocker-Johnson is shooting 43.4% and averaging 14.5 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nittany Lions: 1-9, averaging 71.3 points, 26.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.0 points per game.

Golden Gophers: 4-6, averaging 69.7 points, 27.9 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

