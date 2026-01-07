Penn State faces No. 9 Michigan after McMiller’s 36-point performance

Michigan Wolverines (12-2, 3-1 Big Ten) at Penn State Lady Lions (7-8, 0-4 Big Ten) University Park, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 6…

Michigan Wolverines (12-2, 3-1 Big Ten) at Penn State Lady Lions (7-8, 0-4 Big Ten)

University Park, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Penn State hosts No. 9 Michigan after Kiyomi McMiller scored 36 points in Penn State’s 74-73 loss to the Wisconsin Badgers.

The Lady Lions have gone 4-3 in home games. Penn State is 3-8 against opponents with a winning record.

The Wolverines are 3-1 in conference play. Michigan is fourth in the Big Ten with 38.4 rebounds per game led by Te’Yala Delfosse averaging 5.9.

Penn State makes 47.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 11.6 percentage points higher than Michigan has allowed to its opponents (35.5%). Michigan averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Penn State gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moriah Murray averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Lady Lions, scoring 10.0 points while shooting 41.3% from beyond the arc. McMiller is averaging 19.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games.

Mila Holloway is averaging 12 points, 4.7 assists and two steals for the Wolverines. Olivia Olson is averaging 18.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Lions: 3-7, averaging 70.5 points, 33.7 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.7 points per game.

Wolverines: 8-2, averaging 83.4 points, 38.9 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 11.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.