Pelly, Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions to visit Porter, Southern Jaguars

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (6-11, 3-4 SWAC) at Southern Jaguars (9-8, 5-1 SWAC) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST…

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (6-11, 3-4 SWAC) at Southern Jaguars (9-8, 5-1 SWAC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jailah Pelly and UAPB visit DeMya Porter and Southern on Saturday.

The Jaguars are 5-0 on their home court. Southern is second in the SWAC in team defense, giving up 62.4 points while holding opponents to 41.6% shooting.

The Golden Lions are 3-4 in SWAC play. UAPB is 2-6 against opponents with a winning record.

Southern’s average of 4.5 made 3-pointers per game is 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 6.1 per game UAPB allows. UAPB averages 56.0 points per game, 6.4 fewer points than the 62.4 Southern allows.

The Jaguars and Golden Lions match up Saturday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylia Reed is shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, while averaging 8.6 points. Porter is shooting 53.2% and averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games.

Indiya Bowen averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Lions, scoring 13.0 points while shooting 27.9% from beyond the arc. Pelly is shooting 45.7% and averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 7-3, averaging 65.7 points, 36.1 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 12.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.6 points per game.

Golden Lions: 4-6, averaging 60.0 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 9.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.