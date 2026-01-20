Pedersen and Wyoming host Utah State

Utah State Aggies (6-11, 2-6 MWC) at Wyoming Cowgirls (5-12, 2-6 MWC) Laramie, Wyoming; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Utah State Aggies (6-11, 2-6 MWC) at Wyoming Cowgirls (5-12, 2-6 MWC)

Laramie, Wyoming; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming hosts Utah State after Malene Pedersen scored 24 points in Wyoming’s 67-44 victory against the Air Force Falcons.

The Cowgirls have gone 5-3 at home. Wyoming is 3-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.8 turnovers per game.

The Aggies are 2-6 against MWC opponents. Utah State ranks eighth in the MWC with 11.8 assists per game led by Marina Asensio averaging 3.3.

Wyoming’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Utah State allows. Utah State’s 38.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points lower than Wyoming has allowed to its opponents (40.9%).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pedersen is shooting 37.4% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowgirls, while averaging 17.1 points. Henna Sandvik is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games.

Asensio is averaging 10.8 points, 3.3 assists and 1.6 steals for the Aggies. Sophie Sene is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowgirls: 2-8, averaging 52.2 points, 27.3 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Aggies: 3-7, averaging 61.7 points, 30.1 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

