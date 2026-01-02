Pedersen and Wyoming host San Diego State

San Diego State Aztecs (9-3, 3-0 MWC) at Wyoming Cowgirls (4-8, 1-2 MWC) Laramie, Wyoming; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

San Diego State Aztecs (9-3, 3-0 MWC) at Wyoming Cowgirls (4-8, 1-2 MWC)

Laramie, Wyoming; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming plays San Diego State after Malene Pedersen scored 22 points in Wyoming’s 62-48 loss to the New Mexico Lobos.

The Cowgirls have gone 4-1 at home. Wyoming allows 59.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.8 points per game.

The Aztecs are 3-0 in conference games. San Diego State is fourth in the MWC with 32.8 rebounds per game led by Bailey Barnhard averaging 5.4.

Wyoming makes 39.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.0 percentage points higher than San Diego State has allowed to its opponents (37.4%). San Diego State has shot at a 41.5% rate from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 39.7% shooting opponents of Wyoming have averaged.

The Cowgirls and Aztecs meet Saturday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pedersen is scoring 17.3 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Cowgirls. Henna Sandvik is averaging 8.4 points over the past 10 games.

Naomi Panganiban is scoring 12.9 points per game with 2.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Aztecs. Natalia Martinez is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowgirls: 3-7, averaging 52.2 points, 28.5 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points per game.

Aztecs: 8-2, averaging 68.3 points, 33.9 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.