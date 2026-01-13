Peat leads No. 1 Arizona against Arizona State after 20-point performance

Arizona State Sun Devils (10-6, 1-2 Big 12) at Arizona Wildcats (16-0, 3-0 Big 12) Tucson, Arizona; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m.…

Arizona State Sun Devils (10-6, 1-2 Big 12) at Arizona Wildcats (16-0, 3-0 Big 12)

Tucson, Arizona; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Arizona hosts Arizona State after Koa Peat scored 20 points in Arizona’s 86-73 victory against the TCU Horned Frogs.

The Wildcats are 9-0 in home games. Arizona leads the Big 12 in rebounding, averaging 41.1 boards. Tobe Awaka paces the Wildcats with 10.1 rebounds.

The Sun Devils have gone 1-2 against Big 12 opponents. Arizona State is 3-1 in one-possession games.

Arizona makes 51.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.1 percentage points higher than Arizona State has allowed to its opponents (44.7%). Arizona State averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Arizona allows.

The Wildcats and Sun Devils square off Wednesday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Bradley is averaging 13.6 points, 4.6 assists and 1.8 steals for the Wildcats. Brayden Burries is averaging 17.4 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 56.0% over the past 10 games.

Moe Odum averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Sun Devils, scoring 16.4 points while shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc. Massamba Diop is shooting 69.3% and averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 10-0, averaging 94.5 points, 42.3 rebounds, 19.4 assists, 9.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 52.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Sun Devils: 5-5, averaging 82.0 points, 30.3 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.