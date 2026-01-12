Payne leads Boston College against Clemson after 22-point game

Boston College Eagles (7-9, 0-3 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (14-3, 4-0 ACC) Clemson, South Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Boston College Eagles (7-9, 0-3 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (14-3, 4-0 ACC)

Clemson, South Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston College visits Clemson after Fred Payne scored 22 points in Boston College’s 75-62 loss to the Louisville Cardinals.

The Tigers are 8-0 in home games. Clemson is the leader in the ACC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 65.6 points while holding opponents to 39.9% shooting.

The Eagles are 0-3 against ACC opponents. Boston College averages 69.0 points while outscoring opponents by 1.1 points per game.

Clemson averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 6.4 per game Boston College gives up. Boston College has shot at a 39.7% clip from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points fewer than the 39.9% shooting opponents of Clemson have averaged.

The Tigers and Eagles match up Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: RJ Godfrey is scoring 12.2 points per game with 5.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Tigers. Jestin Porter is averaging 12.5 points and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games.

Donald Hand Jr. is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Eagles. Payne is averaging 14.9 points and 4.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 8-2, averaging 73.3 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 70.3 points, 32.6 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 4.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.