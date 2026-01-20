Payne and Boston College host Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Panthers (8-10, 1-4 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (8-10, 1-4 ACC) Boston; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Boston…

Pittsburgh Panthers (8-10, 1-4 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (8-10, 1-4 ACC)

Boston; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston College hosts Pittsburgh after Fred Payne scored 26 points in Boston College’s 81-73 overtime win over the Syracuse Orange.

The Eagles are 7-3 on their home court. Boston College is 5-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 10.3 turnovers per game.

The Panthers are 1-4 in ACC play. Pittsburgh has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Boston College is shooting 40.0% from the field this season, 5.0 percentage points lower than the 45.0% Pittsburgh allows to opponents. Pittsburgh averages 73.3 points per game, 4.8 more than the 68.5 Boston College gives up to opponents.

The Eagles and Panthers square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aidan Shaw is averaging 4.2 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Eagles. Payne is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games.

Brandin Cummings is averaging 13.5 points for the Panthers. Barry Dunning Jr. is averaging 13.6 points and 5.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 4-6, averaging 67.1 points, 32.9 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Panthers: 3-7, averaging 74.7 points, 28.8 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.