Paulius Murauskas scores 24 as Saint Mary’s beats Portland 78-57

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Paulius Murauskas had 24 points in Saint Mary’s 78-57 victory over Portland on Friday night.

Murauskas added seven rebounds and five assists for the Gaels (14-2, 3-0 West Coast Conference). Rory Hawke had 11 points and Harry Wessels scored 10.

Jermaine Ballisager Webb finished with 13 points and seven rebounds for the Pilots (7-9, 0-3). Joel Foxwell added nine points and six assists. Cameron Williams also had nine points.

Saint Mary’s took the lead with 17:56 left in the first half and did not trail again. Murauskas led the team in scoring with 13 points in the first half to help put them up 42-27 at the break.

