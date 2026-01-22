Pauldo’s 21 points lead No. 17 Lady Vols over No. 11 Kentucky 60-58

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Mia Pauldo scored 21 points and No. 17 Tennessee beat No. 11 Kentucky 60-58 on Thursday…

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Mia Pauldo scored 21 points and No. 17 Tennessee beat No. 11 Kentucky 60-58 on Thursday night for its seventh victory in a row.

Pauldo, who hit the 20-point mark for the second time this season, shot 9 of 22 from the field and 2 of 11 from beyond the arc for the Lady Vols (14-3, 6-0 Southeastern Conference).

Ameila Hassett scored 16 points for Kentucky (17-4, 4-3). Jordan Obi had 14 points and 11 rebounds, and Tonie Morgan scored 13. Clara Strack added 14 rebounds and nine points.

Kentucky, which ranks fifth in the nation at turnovers per game with 11.0, committed 10 turnovers in the first half and 11 in the second, resulting in 21 points for Tennessee.

A 12-3 run in the second quarter helped Tennessee go ahead and the Lady Vols led 29-22 at the half. Six-straight points in the fourth quarter by Hassett tied the game at 46.

Pauldo made Tennessee’s final field goal with 2:58 remaining for a 59-54 lead and she added a free throw at 1:24 to cap the scoring. Kentucky had a missed shot and two turnovers in the final 90 seconds.

Tennessee secured its second-straight win over a ranked opponent after a 70-59 decision over Alabama on Sunday.

Kentucky: Hosts Georgia on Sunday.

Tennessee: Visits No. 18 Mississippi on Monday.

