Paul McNeil Jr. scores 21, N.C. State ties season high with 19 3s in 113-69 rout of Florida State

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Paul McNeil Jr. scored 21 points, making five of North Carolina State’s 19 3-pointers, Darrion Williams added 20 points and 10 rebounds and the Wolfpack beat Florida State 113-69 on Saturday.

The game matched two of the ACC’s top three 3-point teams, both averaging double-figure makes from the arc, but only the Wolfpack was hot Saturday, tying a season high with their 19 3-pointers on 35 attempts for 54% to the Seminoles’ 5-of-23 for 22%.

Ven-Allen Lubin V added 19 points, Matt Able scored his 15 points on five 3s while Terrance Arceneaux added 13 points and Quadir Copeland 10 for the Wolfpack (12-5, 3-1), who have won five of their last six and are off to just their second 3-1 ACC start in the last 11 seasons.

Thomas Bassong scored 14 points and Lajae Jones, Robert McCray V and Kobe MaGee had 10 each for the Seminoles (7-9, 0-3), losers of eight of their last 10.

The Wolfpack scored the first 11 points of the game and made 11 of 21 3-pointers in the first half to lead 56-31. That included a run of seven straight made 3s including three by Able. Copeland finished that run with a 3 for a 36-13 lead then took a seat for the rest of the half after being called for a technical.

The Seminoles scored the first eight points of the second half, but the rally was short-lived with the Wolfpack going on a 23-3 run to extend the lead to 37. They hit the century mark with 6:23 remaining.

The last time N.C. State scored 100 points in an ACC road game was on Jan. 26, 1991 in a 104-100 loss to Maryland.

Up next

North Carolina State is home against Georgia Tech next Saturday.

Florida State is at Syracuse on Tuesday.

