Patrick scores 29 as Stephen F. Austin defeats New Orleans 84-79

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Lateef Patrick’s 29 points helped Stephen F. Austin defeat New Orleans 84-79 on Saturday.

Patrick had six rebounds and three steals for the Lumberjacks (15-3, 8-1 Southland Conference). Keon Thompson scored 15 points while shooting 5 of 11 from the field and 5 for 8 from the line and he added seven rebounds and six assists. Chrishawn Christmas had 14 points and shot 7 of 11 from the field.

Jakevion Buckley led the Privateers (7-12, 4-5) in scoring, finishing with 24 points and seven assists. New Orleans also got 17 points from Coleton Benson. Churchill Abass also had 13 points, nine rebounds and six blocks.

