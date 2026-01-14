Parrish’s 28 points lead Presbyterian past UNC Asheville 71-70

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Carl Parrish’s 28 points helped Presbyterian defeat UNC Asheville 71-70 on Wednesday night. Presbyterian led 69-57…

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Carl Parrish’s 28 points helped Presbyterian defeat UNC Asheville 71-70 on Wednesday night.

Presbyterian led 69-57 with about two minutes left before UNC Asheville used an 11-2 to cut its deficit to 71-68 with 23 seconds left. The Bulldogs’ Myles Mayfield ended the scoring a layup with four seconds left.

Parrish shot 10 of 13 from the field, including 5 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line for the Blue Hose (9-10, 2-2 Big South Conference). Jonah Pierce added 24 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks. Jaylen Peterson had 11 points and shot 4 of 10 from the field and 3 for 6 from the line.

Justin Wright finished with 26 points for the Bulldogs (8-11, 2-3). Kameron Taylor added 22 points for UNC Asheville. Toyaz Solomon finished with 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

