Parker scores 27, Austin Peay downs Stetson 81-69

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Collin Parker’s 27 points helped Austin Peay defeat Stetson 81-69 on Saturday.

Parker had six rebounds for the Governors (10-5, 4-0 Atlantic Sun Conference). Zyree Collins added 17 points while going 6 of 11 and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line while adding seven rebounds and four steals. Rashaud Marshall shot 4 of 5 from the field and 4 of 11 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points, while adding seven rebounds. The Governors picked up their sixth straight victory.

Collin Kuhl led the way for the Hatters (6-11, 2-2) with 18 points and six rebounds. Ethan Copeland added 12 points, 12 rebounds and two steals for Stetson. Finley Sheridan finished with 11 points and seven rebounds.

