Parker scores 26, Austin Peay downs North Florida 102-83

The Associated Press

January 1, 2026, 11:01 PM

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Collin Parker’s 26 points helped Austin Peay defeat North Florida 102-83 on Thursday.

Parker added eight rebounds, six assists and three steals for the Governors (7-5, 1-0 Atlantic Sun Conference). Ja’Corey Robinson scored 18 points while shooting 9 of 14 from the field and added six rebounds and three blocks. Matt Enright had 18 points and shot 6 for 8, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc.

The Ospreys (2-12, 0-1) were led by Kent Jackson, who recorded 20 points and four assists. Dalton Gayman added 18 points and eight rebounds for North Florida. Kamrin Oriol also recorded 17 points. The loss is the seventh in a row for the Ospreys.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

