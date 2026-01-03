Parker and Austin Peay host Jacksonville

Jacksonville Dolphins (5-9, 0-1 ASUN) at Austin Peay Governors (7-5, 1-0 ASUN) Clarksville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Jacksonville Dolphins (5-9, 0-1 ASUN) at Austin Peay Governors (7-5, 1-0 ASUN)

Clarksville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Governors -10.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay hosts Jacksonville after Collin Parker scored 26 points in Austin Peay’s 102-83 victory over the North Florida Ospreys.

The Governors are 5-0 in home games. Austin Peay is third in the ASUN scoring 81.3 points while shooting 44.5% from the field.

The Dolphins are 0-1 in conference matchups. Jacksonville ranks fourth in the ASUN with 10.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Jaylen Jordon averaging 1.8.

Austin Peay averages 81.3 points, 5.6 more per game than the 75.7 Jacksonville gives up. Jacksonville averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Austin Peay allows.

The Governors and Dolphins match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Parker is shooting 48.6% and averaging 15.8 points for the Governors. Rashaud Marshall is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

Chris Arias is scoring 10.5 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Dolphins. Chris Lockett Jr. is averaging 10.6 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 42.5% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Governors: 5-5, averaging 77.3 points, 33.5 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 10.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Dolphins: 3-7, averaging 71.1 points, 30.7 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

