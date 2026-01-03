Paquette, Stonehill Skyhawks host the Wagner Seahawks

Wagner Seahawks (5-7, 1-0 NEC) at Stonehill Skyhawks (4-8, 0-1 NEC) South Easton, Massachusetts; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Wagner Seahawks (5-7, 1-0 NEC) at Stonehill Skyhawks (4-8, 0-1 NEC)

South Easton, Massachusetts; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brooke Paquette and Stonehill host Lijirin Doyinsola Modesayor and Wagner in NEC play.

The Skyhawks have gone 3-2 at home. Stonehill is 3-6 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Seahawks have gone 1-0 against NEC opponents. Wagner is fifth in the NEC with 20.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Irene Fernandez de Caleya averaging 3.8.

Stonehill is shooting 37.9% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 37.5% Wagner allows to opponents. Wagner averages 56.2 points per game, 13.8 fewer points than the 70.0 Stonehill gives up.

The Skyhawks and Seahawks match up Sunday for the first time in NEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paquette is scoring 13.2 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Skyhawks. Ella Pelletier is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Doyinsola Modesayor is averaging 10.4 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Seahawks. Klea Kaci is averaging 0.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 3-7, averaging 59.0 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 36.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Seahawks: 4-6, averaging 53.6 points, 31.7 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points.

