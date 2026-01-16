Pape leads Cornell against Brown after 24-point game

Brown Bears (10-4, 2-0 Ivy League) at Cornell Big Red (7-8, 2-0 Ivy League) Ithaca, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m.…

Brown Bears (10-4, 2-0 Ivy League) at Cornell Big Red (7-8, 2-0 Ivy League)

Ithaca, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cornell hosts Brown after Ally Pape scored 24 points in Cornell’s 106-27 win against the SUNY-Delhi Broncos.

The Big Red are 2-3 on their home court. Cornell has a 3-6 record against teams above .500.

The Bears are 2-0 in Ivy League play. Brown is second in the Ivy League giving up 55.9 points while holding opponents to 34.4% shooting.

Cornell makes 39.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.0 percentage points higher than Brown has allowed to its opponents (34.4%). Brown averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Cornell allows.

The Big Red and Bears face off Saturday for the first time in Ivy League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rachel Kaus is scoring 11.6 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Big Red. Emily Pape is averaging 11.1 points and 4.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Grace Arnolie is averaging 17.6 points, 4.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Bears. Alyssa Moreland is averaging 13.5 points, 10.7 rebounds and 2.6 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Big Red: 5-5, averaging 59.0 points, 30.4 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.6 points per game.

Bears: 8-2, averaging 68.6 points, 40.2 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.7 points.

