Panzini leads Cornell against Columbia after 26-point game

Columbia Lions (11-3) at Cornell Big Red (7-6) Ithaca, New York; Monday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Cornell takes on…

Columbia Lions (11-3) at Cornell Big Red (7-6)

Ithaca, New York; Monday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cornell takes on Columbia after Gioacchino Panzini scored 26 points in Cornell’s 133-65 win against the Alfred State Pioneers.

The Big Red are 4-0 in home games. Cornell is fourth in the Ivy League with 9.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Jake Fiegen averaging 1.9.

The Lions are 4-3 on the road. Columbia is the Ivy League leader with 28.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Zine Eddine Bedri averaging 6.0.

Cornell averages 94.2 points, 27.1 more per game than the 67.1 Columbia gives up. Columbia has shot at a 49.6% rate from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points higher than the 47.0% shooting opponents of Cornell have averaged.

The Big Red and Lions face off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cooper Noard averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Big Red, scoring 19.2 points while shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc. Adam Tsang Hinton is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

Kenny Noland is averaging 16.6 points and 3.8 assists for the Lions. Gerard O’Keefe is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Big Red: 6-4, averaging 96.0 points, 34.7 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 51.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.8 points per game.

Lions: 8-2, averaging 86.5 points, 40.9 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 51.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.