Palek leads Missouri State against Western Kentucky after 22-point game

Missouri State Bears (10-6, 4-1 CUSA) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (10-6, 3-2 CUSA)

Bowling Green, Kentucky; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State visits Western Kentucky after Keith Palek III scored 22 points in Missouri State’s 79-71 win over the Florida International Panthers.

The Hilltoppers are 7-1 in home games. Western Kentucky is fourth in the CUSA with 25.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Armelo Boone averaging 4.8.

The Bears are 4-1 in conference matchups. Missouri State ranks fifth in the CUSA with 14.2 assists per game led by Palek averaging 3.5.

Western Kentucky averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 6.8 per game Missouri State gives up. Missouri State averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.9 per game Western Kentucky allows.

The Hilltoppers and Bears square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Teagan Moore is scoring 17.4 points per game with 5.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Hilltoppers. Boone is averaging 12.5 points and 7.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Kobi Williams is shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 14.1 points. Palek is averaging 18.1 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hilltoppers: 6-4, averaging 76.6 points, 37.3 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Bears: 7-3, averaging 74.4 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

