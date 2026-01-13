Palek leads Missouri State against Western Kentucky after 22-point game

Missouri State Bears (10-6, 4-1 CUSA) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (10-6, 3-2 CUSA) Bowling Green, Kentucky; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST…

Missouri State Bears (10-6, 4-1 CUSA) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (10-6, 3-2 CUSA)

Bowling Green, Kentucky; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State plays Western Kentucky after Keith Palek III scored 22 points in Missouri State’s 79-71 victory against the Florida International Panthers.

The Hilltoppers are 7-1 in home games. Western Kentucky averages 81.0 points while outscoring opponents by 5.3 points per game.

The Bears are 4-1 in conference matchups. Missouri State is seventh in the CUSA giving up 70.9 points while holding opponents to 43.3% shooting.

Western Kentucky averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 6.8 per game Missouri State gives up. Missouri State has shot at a 44.9% rate from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points greater than the 41.5% shooting opponents of Western Kentucky have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Teagan Moore is scoring 17.4 points per game with 5.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Hilltoppers. Armelo Boone is averaging 12.5 points and 7.7 rebounds while shooting 38.6% over the last 10 games.

Palek is averaging 17.5 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Bears. Kobi Williams is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hilltoppers: 6-4, averaging 76.6 points, 37.3 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Bears: 7-3, averaging 74.4 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

