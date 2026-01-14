Page scores 19 as Niagara downs Canisius 59-54

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Justin Page had 19 points in Niagara’s 59-54 victory against Canisius on Wednesday night. Page shot…

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Justin Page had 19 points in Niagara’s 59-54 victory against Canisius on Wednesday night.

Page shot 7 of 14 from the field, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the free-throw line for the Purple Eagles (5-12, 2-5 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Trenton Walters scored nine points, shooting 2 for 7 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line. Landon Williams went 3 of 4 from the field to finish with seven points.

The Golden Griffins (8-10, 3-4) were led in scoring by Bryan Ndjonga, who finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds. Michael Evbagharu added 12 points and six rebounds for Canisius. Kahlil Singleton finished with 11 points.

