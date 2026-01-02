Page, Niagara Purple Eagles host the Sacred Heart Pioneers

Sacred Heart Pioneers (5-9, 1-2 MAAC) at Niagara Purple Eagles (3-9, 0-2 MAAC) Lewiston, New York; Friday, 4 p.m. EST…

Sacred Heart Pioneers (5-9, 1-2 MAAC) at Niagara Purple Eagles (3-9, 0-2 MAAC)

Lewiston, New York; Friday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pioneers -3.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Sacred Heart visits Niagara in MAAC action Friday.

The Purple Eagles have gone 2-1 in home games. Niagara is 2-6 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 10.8 turnovers per game.

The Pioneers are 1-2 in MAAC play. Sacred Heart ranks seventh in the MAAC with 31.2 rebounds per game led by Anquan Hill averaging 6.2.

Niagara averages 62.8 points per game, 15.0 fewer points than the 77.8 Sacred Heart allows. Sacred Heart averages 75.6 points per game, 0.6 more than the 75.0 Niagara gives up.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Page is shooting 38.1% and averaging 10.9 points for the Purple Eagles. Reggie Prudhomme is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Dashon Gittens is shooting 55.4% and averaging 15.0 points for the Pioneers. Nyle Ralph-Beyer is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Eagles: 2-8, averaging 62.3 points, 24.7 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points per game.

Pioneers: 4-6, averaging 75.1 points, 30.4 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.