Page leads Niagara against Iona after 21-point performance

Niagara Purple Eagles (4-10, 1-3 MAAC) at Iona Gaels (10-6, 2-3 MAAC)

New Rochelle, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gaels -10.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Niagara visits Iona after Justin Page scored 21 points in Niagara’s 83-75 loss to the Fairfield Stags.

The Gaels are 5-1 on their home court. Iona allows 77.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.5 points per game.

The Purple Eagles are 1-3 in MAAC play. Niagara has a 2-6 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Iona averages 76.1 points per game, 1.5 more points than the 74.6 Niagara allows. Niagara averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Iona allows.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: CJ Anthony is scoring 15.2 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 5.7 assists for the Gaels. Toby Harris is averaging 13.1 points over the past 10 games.

Page is scoring 12.5 points per game with 2.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Purple Eagles. Justin Hawkins is averaging 9.1 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 45.7% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 5-5, averaging 70.1 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game.

Purple Eagles: 2-8, averaging 62.6 points, 23.6 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

