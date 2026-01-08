Page leads Niagara against Iona after 21-point outing

Niagara Purple Eagles (4-10, 1-3 MAAC) at Iona Gaels (10-6, 2-3 MAAC) New Rochelle, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST…

Niagara Purple Eagles (4-10, 1-3 MAAC) at Iona Gaels (10-6, 2-3 MAAC)

New Rochelle, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Niagara visits Iona after Justin Page scored 21 points in Niagara’s 83-75 loss to the Fairfield Stags.

The Gaels have gone 5-1 in home games. Iona ranks fifth in the MAAC with 13.9 assists per game led by CJ Anthony averaging 5.7.

The Purple Eagles are 1-3 against MAAC opponents. Niagara averages 10.3 turnovers per game and is 3-6 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Iona’s average of 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 more made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Niagara allows. Niagara has shot at a 43.2% clip from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points less than the 44.4% shooting opponents of Iona have averaged.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Gaels. Toby Harris is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Page is shooting 41.2% and averaging 12.5 points for the Purple Eagles. Justin Hawkins is averaging 9.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 5-5, averaging 70.1 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game.

Purple Eagles: 2-8, averaging 62.6 points, 23.6 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

