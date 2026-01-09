Page leads Columbia against Harvard after 24-point performance

Columbia Lions (9-5, 0-1 Ivy League) at Harvard Crimson (8-6, 1-0 Ivy League) Boston; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Columbia Lions (9-5, 0-1 Ivy League) at Harvard Crimson (8-6, 1-0 Ivy League)

Boston; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Columbia faces Harvard after Perri Page scored 24 points in Columbia’s 67-60 loss to the Cornell Big Red.

The Crimson are 4-1 on their home court. Harvard ranks seventh in the Ivy League with 13.1 assists per game led by Saniyah Glenn-Bello averaging 2.9.

The Lions are 0-1 in Ivy League play. Columbia leads the Ivy League with 15.7 assists. Fliss Henderson leads the Lions with 3.2.

Harvard’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Columbia allows. Columbia averages 11.7 more points per game (71.6) than Harvard allows (59.9).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abigail Wright is averaging 14.8 points and seven rebounds for the Crimson. Glenn-Bello is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

Henderson is averaging 7.5 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.7 steals for the Lions. Riley Weiss is averaging 17.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson: 6-4, averaging 64.7 points, 33.5 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.6 points per game.

Lions: 7-3, averaging 72.1 points, 32.1 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 12.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points.

