Pacific visits Williams and Portland

Pacific Tigers (11-6, 2-2 WCC) at Portland Pilots (7-10, 0-4 WCC)

Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland hosts Pacific after Cameron Williams scored 21 points in Portland’s 73-68 loss to the San Francisco Dons.

The Pilots have gone 7-4 at home. Portland gives up 80.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.4 points per game.

The Tigers have gone 2-2 against WCC opponents. Pacific ranks sixth in the WCC with 14.7 assists per game led by Jaden Clayton averaging 5.5.

Portland scores 78.5 points, 11.1 more per game than the 67.4 Pacific gives up. Pacific averages 75.0 points per game, 5.9 fewer points than the 80.9 Portland allows.

The Pilots and Tigers square off Thursday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams is averaging 12 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Pilots. Joel Foxwell is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

Elias Ralph is scoring 17.5 points per game and averaging 6.8 rebounds for the Tigers. TJ Wainwright is averaging 13.6 points and 2.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pilots: 3-7, averaging 75.9 points, 29.6 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.5 points per game.

Tigers: 6-4, averaging 74.8 points, 35.6 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

