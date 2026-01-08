Pacific visits Portland after Ralph’s 22-point outing

Pacific Tigers (11-6, 2-2 WCC) at Portland Pilots (7-10, 0-4 WCC) Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Pacific Tigers (11-6, 2-2 WCC) at Portland Pilots (7-10, 0-4 WCC)

Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -2.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific faces Portland after Elias Ralph scored 22 points in Pacific’s 74-69 win over the Pepperdine Waves.

The Pilots have gone 7-4 at home. Portland ranks eighth in the WCC with 8.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Timo George averaging 1.9.

The Tigers have gone 2-2 against WCC opponents. Pacific ranks fourth in the WCC with 9.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Isaac Jack averaging 2.7.

Portland’s average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Pacific allows. Pacific has shot at a 48.2% clip from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points above the 44.5% shooting opponents of Portland have averaged.

The Pilots and Tigers meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joel Foxwell is averaging 13.7 points and 7.4 assists for the Pilots. Cameron Williams is averaging 13.2 points and 5.1 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Ralph is averaging 17.5 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Tigers. TJ Wainwright is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pilots: 3-7, averaging 75.9 points, 29.6 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.5 points per game.

Tigers: 6-4, averaging 74.8 points, 35.6 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.