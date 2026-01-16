Pacific Tigers take on the Loyola Marymount Lions on 4-game slide

Loyola Marymount Lions (10-7, 4-2 WCC) at Pacific Tigers (7-10, 2-4 WCC) Stockton, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Loyola Marymount Lions (10-7, 4-2 WCC) at Pacific Tigers (7-10, 2-4 WCC)

Stockton, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific heads into the matchup against Loyola Marymount as losers of four games in a row.

The Tigers have gone 7-5 at home. Pacific has a 4-7 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Lions are 4-2 in WCC play. Loyola Marymount is ninth in the WCC with 13.5 assists per game led by Andjela Matic averaging 3.4.

Pacific is shooting 40.1% from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points lower than the 45.6% Loyola Marymount allows to opponents. Loyola Marymount averages 69.1 points per game, 2.4 more than the 66.7 Pacific gives up to opponents.

The Tigers and Lions face off Saturday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Winner Bartholomew is scoring 13.2 points per game with 5.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists for the Tigers. Daria Nestorov is averaging 10.1 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 36.9% over the past 10 games.

Jess Lawson is shooting 42.3% and averaging 15.2 points for the Lions. Matic is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, averaging 68.0 points, 33.3 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Lions: 6-4, averaging 74.0 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 9.1 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

