Pacific Tigers face the San Francisco Dons, seek 4th straight win

Pacific Tigers (15-8, 6-4 WCC) at San Francisco Dons (13-10, 5-5 WCC)

San Francisco; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific seeks to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory over San Francisco.

The Dons are 8-2 on their home court. San Francisco is fourth in the WCC in rebounding averaging 34.9 rebounds. David Fuchs leads the Dons with 6.8 boards.

The Tigers have gone 6-4 against WCC opponents. Pacific ranks sixth in the WCC with 15.1 assists per game led by Jaden Clayton averaging 6.2.

San Francisco averages 75.2 points, 7.4 more per game than the 67.8 Pacific gives up. Pacific averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than San Francisco gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Beasley is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Dons. Tyrone Riley IV is averaging 11.3 points and 5.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Elias Ralph is averaging 16.4 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Tigers. TJ Wainwright is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dons: 5-5, averaging 73.0 points, 35.9 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Tigers: 6-4, averaging 72.9 points, 35.7 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

