Pacific secures 81-64 victory over Oregon State

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Elias Ralph’s 20 points helped Pacific defeat Oregon State 81-64 on Saturday.

Ralph had 11 rebounds for the Tigers (13-8, 4-4 West Coast Conference). Kajus Kublickas went 5 of 7 from the field (3 of 4 from 3-point range) to add 15 points. Justin Rochelin had 13 points and shot 3 of 6 from the field, including 2 of 4 from 3-point range, and went 5 of 6 from the line.

The Beavers (10-11, 3-5) were led by Yaak Yaak, who posted 13 points.

Pacific took the lead for good with 4:33 left in the first half. The score was 35-32 at halftime, with Kublickas racking up seven points. Ralph scored 16 points in the second half to help lead the way as Pacific went on to secure a victory, outscoring Oregon State by 14 points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

