Pacific plays Saint Mary’s (CA) in conference showdown

Saint Mary’s Gaels (10-7, 1-3 WCC) at Pacific Tigers (7-8, 2-2 WCC)

Stockton, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: WCC foes Pacific and Saint Mary’s (CA) face off on Thursday.

The Tigers have gone 7-4 at home. Pacific is 4-6 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Gaels have gone 1-3 against WCC opponents. Saint Mary’s (CA) is 4-2 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Pacific makes 40.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than Saint Mary’s (CA) has allowed to its opponents (38.4%). Saint Mary’s (CA) averages 58.5 points per game, 8.4 fewer points than the 66.9 Pacific gives up to opponents.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Winner Bartholomew is scoring 12.5 points per game with 5.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Tigers. Daria Nestorov is averaging 10.8 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 41.8% over the last 10 games.

Addison Wedin is scoring 8.4 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Gaels. Emily Foy is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 71.9 points, 32.1 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points per game.

Gaels: 5-5, averaging 57.3 points, 28.9 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 9.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.4 points.

