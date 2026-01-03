Pacific faces Portland on 3-game road skid

Pacific Tigers (7-7, 2-1 WCC) at Portland Pilots (8-7, 2-1 WCC) Portland, Oregon; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Pacific…

Pacific Tigers (7-7, 2-1 WCC) at Portland Pilots (8-7, 2-1 WCC)

Portland, Oregon; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific will look to stop its three-game road losing streak when the Tigers visit Portland.

The Pilots are 5-2 on their home court. Portland has a 0-2 record in one-possession games.

The Tigers are 2-1 in conference play. Pacific is fifth in the WCC scoring 68.1 points per game and is shooting 41.9%.

Portland averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 6.2 per game Pacific allows. Pacific averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 more made shots on average than the 5.0 per game Portland allows.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rhyan Mogel is averaging 9.1 points, five assists and 1.8 steals for the Pilots. Dyani Ananiev is averaging 10.0 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 43.5% over the past 10 games.

Sophia Mindermann is shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 6.8 points. Winner Bartholomew is averaging 13.4 points and 5.1 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pilots: 6-4, averaging 69.2 points, 33.6 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 10.7 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points per game.

Tigers: 6-4, averaging 72.2 points, 31.1 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.