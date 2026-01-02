Pacific and Oregon State face off for conference showdown

Oregon State Beavers (8-7, 1-1 WCC) at Pacific Tigers (9-6, 0-2 WCC) Stockton, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Oregon State Beavers (8-7, 1-1 WCC) at Pacific Tigers (9-6, 0-2 WCC)

Stockton, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -4.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Josiah Lake and Oregon State visit Elias Ralph and Pacific on Friday.

The Tigers have gone 5-0 in home games. Pacific is eighth in the WCC scoring 74.5 points while shooting 47.6% from the field.

The Beavers are 1-1 against WCC opponents. Oregon State has a 4-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Pacific makes 47.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than Oregon State has allowed to its opponents (43.2%). Oregon State averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Pacific gives up.

The Tigers and Beavers match up Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ralph is scoring 16.8 points per game with 6.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Tigers. TJ Wainwright is averaging 13.5 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 45.4% over the past 10 games.

Dez White is shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Beavers, while averaging 11 points. Lake is averaging 14.5 points, 4.4 assists and 2.1 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 74.4 points, 36.2 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Beavers: 5-5, averaging 73.3 points, 29.5 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.