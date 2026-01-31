Oweh’s 24 points pace Kentucky in 85-77 win at No. 15 Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Otega Oweh led four Kentucky players in double figures with 24 points to help the Wildcats…

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Otega Oweh led four Kentucky players in double figures with 24 points to help the Wildcats to an 85-77 win over No. 15 Arkansas on Saturday in a game that featured six technical fouls.

Oweh, who picked up the first technical foul in the first half, scored 11 points in the final 10 minutes to put Arkansas away as Kentucky closed the game on a 26-18 run. Collin Chandler added 13 for the Wildcats while Malachi Moreno scored 11 and and Denzel Aberdeen added 10.

It was 63-all with 8:07 left when Arkansas’ Malique Ewin was whistled for a technical foul following a personal foul. Kentucky made 5 of 6 from the free-throw line before Moreno threw down a dunk 43 seconds later and the Wildcats led the rest of the way.

Kentucky (15-7, 6-3 SEC) committed four technical fouls before that, including three in a span of 38 seconds early in the the second half. Arkansas, which trailed by seven at halftime, took its first lead of the game following the last technical when Billy Richmond’s dunk made the score 52-51.

Darius Acuff Jr. led Arkansas (16-6, 6-3) with 22 points, 17 in the second half, and was one of five Razorbacks players in double figures. But Arkansas shot just 3 of 14 from 3-point range and 16 of 26 from the free-throw line.

Kentucky made six of its first seven shots and raced to a 14-5 lead four minutes into the game. The Wildcats made their next four field-goal attempts and led by 13 points going into the game’s second media timeout before Arkansas’ methodical comeback.

The loss was the first for Arkansas at home this season and marked the first for coach John Calipari against his former team since he left Kentucky in April 2024.

Up Next

Arkansas: Visits Mississippi State next Saturday.

Kentucky: Hosts Oklahoma on Wednesday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.