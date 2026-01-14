Oweh scores 21, Moreno hits winner as Kentucky stuns LSU 75-74 in comeback win

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Otega Oweh scored 21 points and Malachi Moreno hit a game-winning shot to lead Kentucky…

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Otega Oweh scored 21 points and Malachi Moreno hit a game-winning shot to lead Kentucky from an 18-point second-half deficit and beat LSU 75-74 on Wednesday night.

Moreno, a freshman, caught a lengthy inbound pass inside the arc with 1.6 seconds remaining and got the shot off in time. He had 10 points, eight rebounds and two steals, and played eight minutes in the second half with four fouls after notching his fourth less than three minutes into the second half.

Oweh was 6-of-13 shooting for the Wildcats (11-6, 2-2 SEC), and has scored in double figures in 20 consecutive games dating to last season, and has scored 20 or more in all four SEC games this year.

Kentucky trailed by 18 points inside the first minute of the second half, and took the lead for the first time with 3:55 remaining. It’s the largest blown lead for LSU since a 2023 loss to Missouri.

Max Mackinnon was 4-of-16 shooting and 6 of 6 at the free-throw line for 16 points for the Tigers (12-5, 0-4). Marquel Sutton was 5 of 9 and 3 of 4 behind the arc for his 16 points, along with six rebounds. Rashad King added 12 points. Jalen Reece had 11 points and five rebounds.

The Tigers took a commanding 38-22 lead into half after 14 first-half points from Sutton. The Wildcats shot just 27% (8 of 30) in the first half and 17% on 3-pointers (2 of 12).

The Wildcats were without Jaland Lowe, who underwent season-ending shoulder surgery, as well as Jayden Quaintance and Jamarion Davis-Fleming.

The Tigers were without their leading scorer and playmaker, Dedan Thomas Jr. (16.2 points and 7.1 assists per game), due to a leg injury. He’s missed the entire conference slate thus far and hasn’t played since Dec. 29.

Up next

Kentucky stays on the road to face No. 24 Tennessee on Saturday.

LSU will host Missouri on Saturday.

