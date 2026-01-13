Oweh leads Kentucky against LSU after 22-point game

Kentucky Wildcats (10-6, 1-2 SEC) at LSU Tigers (12-4, 0-3 SEC) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Kentucky Wildcats (10-6, 1-2 SEC) at LSU Tigers (12-4, 0-3 SEC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kentucky plays LSU after Otega Oweh scored 22 points in Kentucky’s 92-68 win over the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

The Tigers are 8-1 in home games. LSU is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Wildcats have gone 1-2 against SEC opponents. Kentucky scores 83.6 points while outscoring opponents by 14.2 points per game.

LSU’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Kentucky gives up. Kentucky averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than LSU gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Mackinnon averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 14.4 points while shooting 43.8% from beyond the arc. Dedan Thomas Jr. is averaging 16.2 points and seven assists over the last 10 games.

Malachi Moreno is averaging 9.3 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Wildcats. Kam Williams is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 80.6 points, 34.9 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 81.3 points, 32.7 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

