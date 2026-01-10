Osei-Bonsu and Missouri State host Florida International

Florida International Panthers (9-6, 2-2 CUSA) at Missouri State Bears (9-6, 3-1 CUSA) Springfield, Missouri; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Florida International Panthers (9-6, 2-2 CUSA) at Missouri State Bears (9-6, 3-1 CUSA)

Springfield, Missouri; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -2.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State takes on Florida International after Michael Osei-Bonsu scored 20 points in Missouri State’s 90-80 loss to the Kennesaw State Owls.

The Bears are 8-2 in home games. Missouri State has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

The Panthers are 2-2 in CUSA play. Florida International is second in the CUSA with 17.3 assists per game led by Zawdie Jackson averaging 3.4.

Missouri State scores 75.2 points per game, 2.5 fewer points than the 77.7 Florida International gives up. Florida International has shot at a 47.4% clip from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points greater than the 43.2% shooting opponents of Missouri State have averaged.

The Bears and Panthers match up Saturday for the first time in CUSA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keith Palek III is averaging 17.2 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Bears. Kobi Williams is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games.

Corey Stephenson is scoring 18.1 points per game with 6.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Panthers. Eric Dibami is averaging 11.3 points and 6.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 6-4, averaging 72.6 points, 29.7 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Panthers: 7-3, averaging 86.2 points, 32.0 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 10.2 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

