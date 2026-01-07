Orme, Belmont Bruins to visit Campbell, Northern Iowa Panthers

Belmont Bruins (13-3, 3-2 MVC) at Northern Iowa Panthers (12-3, 4-0 MVC) Cedar Falls, Iowa; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Belmont Bruins (13-3, 3-2 MVC) at Northern Iowa Panthers (12-3, 4-0 MVC)

Cedar Falls, Iowa; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -1.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: MVC foes Northern Iowa and Belmont meet on Wednesday.

The Panthers have gone 8-1 in home games. Northern Iowa leads college basketball giving up only 57.3 points per game while holding opponents to 37.7% shooting.

The Bruins are 3-2 in MVC play. Belmont averages 13.9 turnovers per game and is 4-1 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Northern Iowa averages 69.9 points per game, 0.3 more points than the 69.6 Belmont gives up. Belmont averages 10.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 5.0 more made shots on average than the 5.3 per game Northern Iowa allows.

The Panthers and Bruins meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Campbell averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 13.1 points while shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc. Leon Bond III is averaging 12.5 points and 5.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Tyler Lundblade is averaging 16.7 points for the Bruins. Drew Scharnowski is averaging 11.1 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.9 blocks over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 7-3, averaging 68.8 points, 30.5 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.4 points per game.

Bruins: 7-3, averaging 83.1 points, 33.7 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 52.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

