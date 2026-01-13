Orme, Belmont Bruins to host Pettigrew and the Valparaiso Beacons

Valparaiso Beacons (8-9, 2-4 MVC) at Belmont Bruins (15-3, 5-2 MVC) Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Valparaiso Beacons (8-9, 2-4 MVC) at Belmont Bruins (15-3, 5-2 MVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -11; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: JT Pettigrew and Valparaiso take on Sam Orme and Belmont in MVC action.

The Bruins have gone 6-2 at home. Belmont has a 2-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Beacons are 2-4 in MVC play. Valparaiso ranks third in the MVC with 10.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Pettigrew averaging 2.5.

Belmont averages 10.3 made 3-pointers per game, 3.9 more made shots than the 6.4 per game Valparaiso gives up. Valparaiso averages 71.8 points per game, 2.1 more than the 69.7 Belmont gives up.

The Bruins and Beacons meet Tuesday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Lundblade averages 3.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bruins, scoring 16.4 points while shooting 42.0% from beyond the arc. Orme is averaging 13 points and 6.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Rakim Chaney is averaging 9.9 points for the Beacons. Owen Dease is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 7-3, averaging 80.4 points, 33.5 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Beacons: 3-7, averaging 72.9 points, 32.6 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.