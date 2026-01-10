Orme, Belmont Bruins square off against the Drake Bulldogs

Belmont Bruins (14-3, 4-2 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (8-8, 2-3 MVC) Des Moines, Iowa; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Belmont Bruins (14-3, 4-2 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (8-8, 2-3 MVC)

Des Moines, Iowa; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -6.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Sam Orme and Belmont visit Jalen Quinn and Drake in MVC action Saturday.

The Bulldogs have gone 4-5 at home. Drake is 2-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bruins have gone 4-2 against MVC opponents. Belmont is second in the MVC with 35.1 rebounds per game led by Orme averaging 6.5.

Drake’s average of 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 9.8 per game Belmont gives up. Belmont has shot at a 51.9% rate from the field this season, 9.3 percentage points greater than the 42.6% shooting opponents of Drake have averaged.

The Bulldogs and Bruins face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quinn is scoring 16.9 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Bulldogs. Jaehshon Thomas is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

Tyler Lundblade is averaging 16.5 points for the Bruins. Drew Scharnowski is averaging 12.3 points, 7.2 rebounds and two blocks over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 75.1 points, 28.2 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points per game.

Bruins: 7-3, averaging 82.2 points, 33.4 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 52.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

